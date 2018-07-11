SWEET HOME — The 2018 Sportsman’s Holiday Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. Thursday during a ceremony at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St.
The coronation kicks off a full weekend of events for the community.
The event begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for dinner and the coronation ceremony or $3 for the coronation only.
Members of this year's court are princesses Sarah Hewitt, Shahalie Erickson, Kate Hawken, Sidney Hooley, Madelyn Neuschwander and Katrina Reynolds, all students at Sweet Home High School. Here are details about members of the court:
• Sarah Hewitt is the daughter of Pam and Bo Hewitt and has two sisters, Elea, 19, and Josie, 14. She's a member of the Youth Advisory Council, Youth Watershed Council and the Earth Guardians 350 Environmentalist Club.
“The Sportsman’s Holiday Court is a treasured tradition in Sweet Home and I am honored to represent my community by being a part of the court,” she said. “Being a princess has encouraged me to further appreciate what the local businesses have to offer in our community.”
She plans to major in architecture in college and focus on sustainable energy solutions.
• Shahalie Erickson, 16, is the daughter of Rick and Deanna Erickson. She has a twin brother and sister, who are 11. She also plays basketball and attends the Community Chapel youth group.
“I am participating on the Sportsman’s Holiday Court because it is a fun way to be involved in our community,” she said. “I have participated in the parade as a cheerleader for many years and have always wanted to be on the court. Our chaperone, Kayla Rosa, was my club cheer coach, so I was excited to be on the court and work with her again.”
After high school, Erickson plans to study nursing at Linn-Benton Community College.
• Kate Hawken, 17, is the daughter of Cathy Brands-Hawken and Brian Brands. She is active in soccer, softball and track and field. Hawken plans to study early childhood education in college.
She enjoys being on the court because she is gaining a better knowledge of her community and improving her communications skills.
• Sidney Hooley, 16, is the daughter of April and Randy Hooley. She has a sister, Rylie, 13.
She is a member of the Key Club, Art Club and Drama Club and has appeared in six plays. Last fall she had the lead role in “Little Shop of Horrors." She is also a member of the Huskian newspaper and Timber Echo yearbook staffs.
In addition to her school and community activities, Hooley works at Figaro’s Pizza and The New Era newspaper.
“Being on the Sportsman’s Holiday court is such a great opportunity to connect with the community and I’m so grateful for the chance,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to have so much support in this endeavor from people I would not have expected.”
• Madelyn Neuschwander, 17, is the daughter of Leena Ellis and Floyd Neuschwander. She has a sister, Sicily, a freshman at Sweet Home High.
Neuschwander is involved with soccer, wrestling and track. She is student body president and vice president of the Key Club, and is also active in Leadership Class.
She is a member of the Youth Advisory Council, the Youth Watershed Council and volunteers at the Outdoor School.
“I enjoy representing my community and learning more about the culture of Sweet Home,” she said. “I’ve learned that I should fill out my calendar when scheduling numerous events.”
Neuschwander plans to visit Iceland after graduation and then enroll at the Coast Guard Academy to earn a degree in marine and environmental sciences.
• Katrina Reynolds, 17, is the daughter of John and Jessica Reynolds. She's active on the swim team and with the Josai Club, and plans to attend college, then medical school to become a hospitalist.
She says being on the Sportsman’s Holiday Court is a way of “becoming more involved,” and being part of her community.
Kylie Armstrong is chaperoning a Junior Court this year. All will be in the second grade this fall. Court members are: Colten Lindsey, Brooklyn Orr Schatz, Evelyn Meek, Natalie Loewen, Ayden Marin, Ava Murry, Morgan Lalonde, Brytin Greer, Kendall Funk and Pyper Hall.
