South Albany senior overcomes challenges to land Yale scholarship

South Albany High School senior Rena Howard has only traveled out of Oregon twice — to Texas and California — and both were trips with the Redhawks debate team.
But next fall, Howard is going to make the trip of a lifetime when she moves to New Haven, Connecticut, to become a student at Yale University, the Ivy League school that was founded in 1701. Graduates include such notable people as Presidents William Howard Taft, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and William Jefferson Clinton and movie star Jodie Foster.
And best of all, her degree will be paid for — nearly $300,000 over four years — as a QuestBridge scholar.
“I never thought going to college would be possible when I was in middle school, but when I was a sophomore, I started thinking about going to high-caliber colleges,” Howard said. “My first choice was Stanford.”
Howard is only 16 years old and skipped kindergarten. She will turn 17 in March.
Howard has been reared by her grandparents, Phillip and Rose Marie Johnson, since she was just a year old. Her parents struggled with drug addiction. Her mother, Elizabeth Denny, died in January of health conditions associated with addiction, Howard said.
Howard learned about the QuestBridge program, which matches high achievers from low-income families with 42 different schools, in September.
QuestBridge is a nonprofit organization based in Palo Alto, California. It was founded in 1987 as the Stanford Medical Youth Science Program and evolved into the QuestBridge Program in 2004.
“I applied in September and learned that I was a finalist in October,” Howard said. “I then wrote essays for 12 schools, and on Dec. 1 I learned that my best match was Yale.”
There were a record 1,464 Questbridge finalists this year.
There is a catch to the system. The scholarship is good only with the best match school, and applicants aren’t told what other schools they had high matches with.
Howard’s other Ivy League prospects were Princeton, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth and Brown.
Questbridge scholars must be high academic achievers — Howard expects to graduate with a 4.25 GPA — and have an SAT score of at least 1,280.
Finalists usually come from homes with total family income under $65,000 per year.
Some 70% of finalists are first-generation college students, and many help support their families with part-time jobs. Howard works at the Mennonite Village.
Support Local Journalism
Howard plans to work toward a degree in political science and then attend law school.
“I think being involved with speech classes and on the debate team has sparked my interest in using my voice to help people,” Howard said. “I’ve become interested in politics and would like to help make changes.”
Howard credits a strong work ethic for her ability to juggle classes, a job, helping out at home and being involved in numerous school activities.
Among other commitments, she participates in two mentoring programs and is the National Honor Society chapter president.
She said attending classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic has “definitely been challenging, a pretty wild ride.”
“I’m such a social person, I think not being able to be around other people is the hardest part,” Howard said. “But I am so busy, that helps.”
Howard said life has been a struggle at times, but she knew from a young age that she wanted to be successful.
“I’m going to enjoy what time I have left at South Albany High School,” Howard said of the coming months.
She expects to be able to be on campus next fall.
“There are already students on campus now,” she said.
Brandon Johnson teaches speech and coaches the South Albany debate team.
“She is the hardest-working student I have ever had,” Johnson said. “I hope this scholarship will inspire other students with similar backgrounds to know that something like this is possible for them.”
Johnson said Howard is successful because she has “an intense drive.”
Johnson said the “binding decision” of the match between student and university was definitely scary for Howard.
“I know it’s going to be somewhat of a culture shock for her, moving to the East Coast,” Johnson said. “I will probably travel with her to get her set up on campus.”
Johnson, who is a 2002 South Albany graduate, said he is confident Howard will succeed at Yale and beyond.
“She has such well-defined work-study habits and real grit,” Johnson said. “She’s tough.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!