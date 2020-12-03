South Albany senior overcomes challenges to land Yale scholarship

South Albany High School senior Rena Howard has only traveled out of Oregon twice — to Texas and California — and both were trips with the Redhawks debate team.

But next fall, Howard is going to make the trip of a lifetime when she moves to New Haven, Connecticut, to become a student at Yale University, the Ivy League school that was founded in 1701. Graduates include such notable people as Presidents William Howard Taft, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and William Jefferson Clinton and movie star Jodie Foster.

And best of all, her degree will be paid for — nearly $300,000 over four years — as a QuestBridge scholar.

“I never thought going to college would be possible when I was in middle school, but when I was a sophomore, I started thinking about going to high-caliber colleges,” Howard said. “My first choice was Stanford.”

Howard is only 16 years old and skipped kindergarten. She will turn 17 in March.

Howard has been reared by her grandparents, Phillip and Rose Marie Johnson, since she was just a year old. Her parents struggled with drug addiction. Her mother, Elizabeth Denny, died in January of health conditions associated with addiction, Howard said.