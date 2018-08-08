Albany police officers have used dashboard cameras in their vehicles for several years.
Starting last week, they have added another tool to help them in their daily jobs — personal body cameras. In doing so, they have joined the ranks of the Lebanon and Sweet Home police departments, which have used them for years.
Albany has had the equipment since January, but has been developing protocols on how the new cameras will integrate with the dash cams, according to Capt. Brad Liles.
Liles said all 65 sworn officers will wear the cameras while on duty.
The 32 cameras will be shared among all uniformed staff. Cost of the project is about $80,000. The cameras will be turned on any time an officer turns on a vehicle’s flashing emergency lights, or manually activated when they make a person-to-person street contact.
“There were two big issues we wanted to address before activating this program,” Liles said. “Number one is data storage and number two is how will the attorneys, or the general public, access videos while keeping an individual’s private information private."
Liles said that on any stop, officers take not only the names of contacts, but also dates of birth and Social Security numbers and other information that shouldn’t be made public.
Also, the video may capture images of passersby who are not affiliated with the interaction, Liles said. Those images need to be blurred out as well.
The body cameras work on a continuous loop, Liles said. Once turned on, the cameras record constantly and eliminate footage every 30 seconds. They will continue operating until the police officer pushes the stop button.
The cameras will record 30 seconds before actually being activated so that the infraction, or reason for the officer interaction, is captured, Liles said.
Liles said officers will have the discretion to not turn on the cameras, for example in instances in which someone stops them to ask directions.
Liles said members of the general public need to understand there is a cost associated with downloading and editing the videos.
“It costs about $100 to download a 30-minute video, redact it and our clerk’s time,” Liles said.
Longer videos may cost more.
Liles said officer response to the new equipment has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Sometimes, they forget they have them on,” Liles said. It’s easy to forget they are being recorded. But they know how effective this is in court. It’s a good piece of technology.”
Liles said that even administrators will wear the cameras, if they are working a case.
Sweet Home was the first police department in Linn County to use body cameras, starting in 2011. The Lebanon Police Department followed in 2014.
