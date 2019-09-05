The Linn County Small Woodlands Association will hold its annual summer potluck picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sunnyside Park east of Sweet Home.
Members and the general public are invited to attend.
Association members will hear about plans to plans to implement the Robert Mealey Demonstration Forest at the park. Funded through an endowment created by former Sweet Home resident Bob Mealey, the forestry group has been in talks with the county to create an educational stand of trees with interpretive signs and perhaps a walking path.
Board member Jim Cota presented a rough concept for the planting of Willamette Valley Ponderosa pines, including a mix of seedlings and staked 6-foot tall trees.
The board asked Cota to meet informally with Linn County Park Director Brian Carroll to present the association's proposal.