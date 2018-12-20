SCIO — Kevin VanCleave, a forest engineer for Cascade Timber Consulting in Sweet Home, will talk about the annual Hallmark tree project, in which a Linn County tree is shipped to Kansas City, Missouri, during the annual Linn County Small Woodlands annual meeting Jan. 19 at the ZCBJ Hall.
A potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. The annual business meeting and guest speaker will follow. Guests are reminded to bring their own place settings and flatware. Drinks will be provided.
Members will vote on new officers and incoming directors. Annual accomplishments and a financial report are also on the agenda.
Cascade Timber Consulting and RAM Truck of Brownsville, have harvested and transported a giant Christmas tree to Crown Plaza in Kansas City for more than 10 years. After Christmas, The Crown Plaza tree, which is called the “Mayor’s Tree,” is milled and used to create Hallmark Christmas ornaments that are sold to fund local charities.
VanCleave and Cascade Timber staff also assisted in the harvest of the Capitol Christmas Tree, which came from the Sweet Home Ranger District and was delivered recently to Washington, D.C.