The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dog Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Linn County Sheriff's Animal Control, 3008 Ferry St. SW, Albany.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the event will offer license amnesty on all nonenforced late fees, half-price adoptions, $15 microchip clinic and dog washing. The Oregon Mobile Vet Clinic will provide a low-cost vaccine clinic, as well as other veterinary services.
Drinks and barbecued hot dogs are provided, and other vendors will have booths set up. There will also be door prizes.