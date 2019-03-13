Although the workload is up, permitting revenue is down 6 percent thus far this fiscal year, Linn County Planning & Building Director Robert Wheeldon told the county's commissioners Tuesday.
Wheeldon attributes that to the fact new site-built construction numbers are down a bit, but manufactured home permits are up.
“Permits for site-built homes may amount to upward of $3,000, while it’s about $800 for a manufactured home,” Wheeldon said.
Wheeldon said revenue from rural building permits is down 23 percent, but contracted city permitting is up 54 percent.
So far this fiscal year, here's the number of permits in contract cities (the first number is for site-built permits; the second number is for manufactured homes):
• Brownsville, 2 and 1.
• Harrisburg, 4 and 2.
• Lyons, 2 and 1.
• Millersburg, 54 and 2.
• Four site-built permits have been issued for Mill City. There has been one site-built permit issued in Halsey. Two site-built permits have been issued in Scio, and one in Tangent.
Year-to-date, total revenue is about $1.47 million.
Wheeldon said the county is facing a pair of land-use appeals:
• The city of Albany has an intent to appeal notice concerning the county’s land use decision for property on Scravel Hill within the city’s urban growth boundary.
• Virgie Reynolds has filed a notice of intent to appeal a decision by the commissioners to deny allowing him to raise pigs on property on Brewster Road.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Accepted four bids for the Stayton Bridge boat ramp project: The low bidder was Legacy Contracting at $199,968. Other bids were: Knife River, $246,383; North Santiam Paving, $262,505; and Oregon State Bridge Co., $282,525. Parks Director Brian Carroll said the engineer’s estimate was $196,000. He will take the bids to the Oregon State Marine Board for review and return to the commissioners for final acceptance and approval.
• Gave properties manager Russ Williams approval to solicit bids to roof the county’s Washington Street Building. The project was approved in the 2018-19 budget for up to $156,450. Williams said the roof is at least 25 years old and is leaking to the point it is damaging the building’s foundation.
• For the Road Department, approved the purchase of liquid asphalt emulsion from Western Emulsions and the Sierra Santa Fe Corp., and the purchase of two self-propelled sweepers from Pape’ Machinery.
• Approved a professional services agreement with Northwest Kaiser Permanente to provide health care services for Kaiser group members who live in Linn County.
• Approved a contract for auditing services with Pauly Rogers & Co. of Portland, which has held the contract for the last six years.