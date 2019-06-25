Sign-up forms are now available for Dog Daze, Mill City's annual all-day citywide yard sale scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17.
Anyone interested in participating can pick up a form at City Hall, 444 S. First Ave. Cost is $2 for individuals, $5 for businesses and service groups.
Individual sales will be placed on the official event map for registrants submitting their information before Monday, Aug. 12. Maps will be available Aug. 17 at area businesses and each sale.
For more information, call 503-897-2302.