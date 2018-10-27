SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Police Department is accepting applications for the annual Shop With A Cop kids program, set for Dec. 8 at Bi-Mart.
The department is also accepting applications for its Teen Sharing Tree.
Call 541-367-5181 for an application, stop by the Sweet Home Police Department dispatch window, click and print the application from the city web page, https://bit.ly/2Atxhx4, or email CSO Gina Riley at Griley@sweethomeor.gov.
Children must be 4-12 years of age for Shop With A Cop and 13-18 for the Teen Tree, be enrolled in and actively attending school, and be a resident within the Sweet Home School District.
A limited number of applicants will be accepted for Shop With A Cop but there is no limit on Teen Tree applications.
Instructions and requirements come with the application.
Deadline for applications is Nov. 28.