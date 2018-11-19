Sherri Pyle has been a registered nurse for 51 years and for 50 of those years, she has served patients at what has evolved into Samaritan Health Services.
Being a nurse isn’t just a job for the 72-year-old. It has been her calling in life.
“I have loved it, loved it, loved it,” Pyle said of her career choice.
And Samaritan has felt the same way about Pyle.
“Sherri's 50 years of service is a testament to our mission and service to the community,” said David Triebes, CEO of Samaritan Albany General Hospital. “We are honored to have an employee with such dedication and commitment to our patients and our staff.”
The Iowa farm native and her first husband had hoped to move to Anchorage, Alaska, in the fall of 1968; his plan was to work on the Alaska Pipeline. They headed to Corvallis, which Pyle said is about halfway to Anchorage, when a series of family events led to the young couple deciding to put down roots in the mid-valley.
She called Good Samaritan Hospital and was hired over the telephone by Good Samaritan Hospital administrator James Mol.
That was Oct. 23, 1968. She has no plans to retire anytime soon.
One of 11 children — she is in the middle of the brood — Pyle was reared on a farm near Waterloo, Iowa. She remembers helping can food items and babysitting for 25 cents per hour.
She thought about becoming a registered nurse her last two years at Don Bosco High School “because I had helped care for older family members and had enjoyed babysitting."
“I enrolled at St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota. It is a Catholic school and the nuns kept us very busy,” Pyle said. “I was the first in the family to go away to college, so the first six weeks were tough. But I quickly made new friends and learned the basics of nursing.”
Pyle’s program spanned 11 months for each of three years. After graduation, she worked at a hospital in Rochester until July 1968, when she married her first husband, Mike.
“He was a carpenter and that was seasonal work back then in Iowa and Minnesota,” she said. “We loaded up a small trailer and pulled it behind his car.”
Pyle said she was fortunate that a classmate from her college’s nursing program was working at Samaritan. That helped the transition from the Midwest.
Two months after being hired, Pyle learned she was pregnant.
“I hadn’t worked with Samaritan long enough to have insurance, but my doctor and Samaritan gave me a 50 percent discount on my prenatal and delivery costs,” Pyle said.
At the time, Samaritan had 10 beds in its intensive care unit.
“They were basically in one big room,” Pyle said. “We would have two nurses — three if we were lucky — and we could pull in a CNA (certified nursing assistant) if we were extremely busy.”
Pyle said the list of patient medical conditions ranged from aneurysms and newly installed pacemakers to children dealing with croup or tonsillitis.
“In those days, we had to prep our medications before every shift,” Pyle said. “We mixed our own drip solutions. After 10 p.m., there were no pharmacists, no lab or X-ray techs. We were it.”
Pyle said she has always preferred working the night shift.
“I’m not really a morning person, plus I like being able to spend time with each person,” Pyle said. “People are more vulnerable at night. I have had some wonderful chats with patients and their families.”
Also, if there weren’t patients in the ICU, nurses would work in other departments such as pediatrics, obstetrics or surgery.
“I actually have an ICU room dedicated in my name,” Pyle said with pride.
Pyle said nursing has allowed her scheduling flexibility to rear three children: Michelle, Mike and Stacey. She also has six grandchildren.
She also worked shifts for other hospitals in addition to Samaritan to help pay for her children’s college tuition.
“I would work my shifts with Samaritan and then work 12-hour weekend shifts in Portland, Eugene or Salem,” Pyle said.
Pyle has worked at every hospital in the Samaritan Health System — Lebanon, Albany, Corvallis, Lincoln City and Newport.
After her children were grown, the extra shifts helped pay for her many trips from coast-to-coast and around the world. She has crisscrossed Europe, including Germany, Austria, Italy, France, England, Switzerland, Amsterdam, plus Australia, Fiji, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and her favorite, Israel.
“It was amazing to walk the trails where Jesus walked,” Pyle said.
Over Thanksgiving, Pyle plans to take a Rhine River cruise and then venture to London in early December.
About 18 months ago, Pyle transitioned from the Corvallis hospital to Evergreen Hospice in Albany, at the urging of friends who are fellow nurses.
“It’s relaxing, not such an adrenaline rush of the ICU,” she said. “Patients aren’t afraid to talk and we understand what they are going through.”
Pyle said she has found the entire staff to be “called to this.”
“We all understand that the patients and their families are going through,” Pyle said. “Sometimes, they need someone to talk to. Sometimes, we don’t need to talk at all, just be there to listen and let them know someone is in their corner.”
She said the “walking out” ceremony for patients who have passed away “brings tears to my eyes.”
Pyle said she enjoys her current work and her on-call status.
“I will know when it’s time. And so far, no one has asked me to leave yet,” Pyle said with a grin.