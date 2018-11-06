Republican agri-businesswoman Shelly Boshart Davis will succeed retiring House District 15 Representative Andy Olson, securing 15,268 votes in a three-way race with Democrat Jerred Taylor with 10,340 votes, and independent Cynthia Hyatt with 1,246.
District 15 includes much of Linn County and North Albany.
“I am overcome with gratefulness, for so many good things,” Boshart Davis said. “I had so much encouragement from those within this district and beyond. I am very proud of my team and the race we ran.”
Boshart Davis also thanked Taylor for running a professional race.
“Kudoes to Jerred. He called me earlier today and thanked me for the type of race we ran,” she said. “Likewise back to him. We both saw some of the ugliness of other races around the state. We both come from rural backgrounds. He grew up in Oak Ridge, with a logging background. We kept it professional.”
Boshart Davis and her husband have three daughters.
She has worked in the farming industry all of her life and currently owns Boshart Trucking and is vice president of international sales for BOSSCO Trading.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business from Oregon State University.
Boshart Davis is involved with the Oregon Farm Bureau, the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, Oregon Women for Ag, Linn County Budget Committee and the Government Affairs Committee Albany Chamber of Commerce
She said that while knocking on doors throughout the two counties, she was encouraged to seek bipartisanship like her predecessor Olson.
Boshart Davis said the possible development of a transload facility at the former International Paper site at Millersburg will be a plus for the mid-valley. She is a strong supporter of the Pipeline program in Albany that connects high school students with real-world jobs and would like to see it expanded to other schools.
In 2015, Boshart Davis was selected as the National Farm Mom of the Year out of more than 1,400 nominees.
She believes her background in agriculture is needed in Salem.
She said agriculture is an extremely important part of Oregon’s economy.
“We produce more than we can consume, so we export many crops and that creates jobs around our state. I am always excited to talk about agriculture,” Boshart Davis said before the elections.
Taylor said he was concerned that wages have not kept up with the skyrocketing cost of rent.
He supports Ballot Measure 102 that would allow public and private financing partnerships to develop affordable housing.
He also supports the Pipeline program and the Linn-Benton Community College Career Development Center and the transload project at Millersburg.
Hyatt believed the state should do a better job of controlling spending and taxes that weigh heavily on working-class families.
She would like to see tutoring programs in schools that help students move onto college classes more easily and expand vocational programs.