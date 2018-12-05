SCIO — The Sheepskin Revue will present “The Journey Home,” an original play that tells of hope, peace and wagon trouble on the Oregon Trail, at 7 p.m., Saturday at the ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St.
Admittance is by donation (suggested $5 for adults, $3 children and $10 per family). Proceeds benefit the ZCBJ Hall maintenance.
The play is written and directed by entertainer Joe Stoddard.
The evening will also include music by the Usual Suspects, the Scio Community Band and the Hearthside Singers. Artist and storyteller Paul Toews will interview Scio wagonmaster Tom Marquette.
Before the show and during intermission, the Friends of the Library will sell coffee and cookies.