SCIO — The Sheep Thrillz sheepdog trial, a herding competition, runs Friday through Monday at the Wolston Farm east of Scio.
Dogs and their handlers will use skills and teamwork to herd sheep through a complex course in a limited time. Competitors from five states are participating, including two winners of the International Supreme Championship trials. Judge Derek Fisher has won many national and international herding competitions.
Competition begins at 8 a.m. daily. A program for the trial will be available.
Admission is $5 per car, $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus, and free for bicycles. (Carpooling is encouraged.) Shade tents and portable toilets will be provided, and spectators are advised to bring chairs. Polite pets on leash are welcome.
This will be the event’s ninth year as a "green" trial with recycling bins available and no garbage cans on-site. All drinks and snacks for sale will be in recyclable or compostable containers.
The trial field is just off Franklin Butte Road one mile east of Scio; follow road signs. For information, call 503-394-2021.