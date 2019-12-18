SH woman charged with shooting husband
SWEET HOME — A Sweet Home woman was arrested early Wednesday morning and faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting her husband with a pistol while he was sleeping.

Police Chief Jeff Lynn said his department was notified of the incident about 1:39 a.m. and officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road.

“When our officers arrived, Mary Rochefort, 62, was returning to the home in a vehicle,” Lynn said. “They found her husband, Ronald Basl, 59, inside the residence. He was conscious and alert.”

Lynn said Basl was transported by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Basl’s wounds, in the upper portion of his body, were not life-threatening, Lynn said.

“Based on our investigation, we determined there was no ongoing threat to the public,” Lynn said.

Rochefort was charged with first-, second- and fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm. She was arrested and was to be lodged Wednesday at the Linn County Jail.

Lynn said the investigation continues, including determining what led up to the event itself.

