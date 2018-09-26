City staff and officials from the Linn County Environmental Health Department and the Department of Environmental Quality will talk about their investigation and observations about environmental site assessments near the former Willamette Industries mill site on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Jim Riggs Community Center, 878 18th Ave. in Sweet Home.
Last October, arsenic, formaldehyde and diesel were believed to have been found in dozens of wells in a residential area north of the mill site, which is owned by Linn County.
The DEQ provided bottled water for residents for several months and also conducted further testing, which later showed levels of arsenic were low and there was no formaldehyde present. Arsenic is naturally occurring in the Sweet Home area.
Thursday’s meeting will include historic data; EPA site investigation results; the formaldehyde investigation; arsenic in area groundwater; the health risks associated with a fire at the mill site in October 2015; future clean-up of the mill site and future site management plans.
In August, landlord Josh Victor asked members of the Sweet Home City Council for assistance after several of his tenants began moving out of homes in the affected area. The properties are on Willow and Yucca streets.
According to the DEQ, none of the possible contaminants was found in levels that would pose health risks.
A DEQ report issued in December 2017 noted that 12 area homeowners allowed DEQ to test their wells for contamination. Since that time, DEQ project manager Nancy Sawka said, 45 residents served by 21 wells allowed testing.
Formaldehyde was originally believed to be present in nine of the 12 wells, but further testing indicated formaldehyde is not present.
Diesel was found in two of the 12 wells at levels of 36.2 and 77.6 parts per billion. One well had a heavy concentration at 98.4 parts per billion. All were below the accepted level of 100 parts per billion.