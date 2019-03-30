SWEET HOME — The public can comment or learn more about the city’s plan to construct a new wastewater treatment plant at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Sweet Home Police Department, 1950 Main St.
The current treatment plant was constructed in the 1950s and then upgraded in the 1970s and 1990s.
According to studies, the current plant can be remodeled to work efficiently and at less cost than a new one. But if the city waits much longer, the option of remodeling will not exist.
The original estimated project cost was $42 million, but with new research and plans, that cost has been reduced to $28.2 million. The project will be paid for with cash, grants and low-interest loans.
The City Council raised sewer rates in 2018 in anticipation of the project, which helped save $7 million. The city has already secured a $2 million grant from the state. The proposed project planning would start in June with a completion date targeted for mid-2023.
City staff believe that with proper maintenance, the new remodel could be used for 40 to 50 more years.
To learn more about the proposed wastewater treatment plant upgrade, visit: www.sweethomeor.gov/publicworks/projet/wwtp-improvement-project. For more information, call Public Works Director Greg Springman at gspringman@sweethomeor.gov.