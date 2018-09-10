SWEET HOME — When Amelia Sullens’ teacher asks her what she did on her summer vacation, the 11-year-old sixth grader at Hawthorne Elementary School can honestly say her vacation was out of this world.
Well, at least in a simulator kind of way.
Amelia spent a week at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, where her days and nights were packed with new adventures, often using actual NASA astronaut-based equipment that has been modified to fit the program.
“I like learning about space because there is always something new to find,” the avowed Star Wars fan said.
Space Camp was founded in Huntsville in 1982 and has since hosted young persons from all 50 states, U.S. territories and 60 foreign countries. In all, there have been more than 750,000 Space Camp graduates.
The camp is based at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and is the brainchild of rocket scientist Dr. Wernher von Braun, who was instrumental in designing the Apollo-era rockets that put man on the moon in July 1969.
Amelia and her father, Kyle, arrived in Huntsville on Aug. 25. Camp started Sunday afternoon with orientation.
Participants are divided into small groups. Amelia’s group was called “Capricorn” like the constellation.
“It was pretty cool to walk under a Saturn 5 rocket that had been cut open so we could see sections of it,” Amelia said.
Campers got settled into their dorm rooms and Monday morning, the full week of activities began in earnest.
Amelia said she enjoyed learning about the advances being made in development of a new high-powered telescope that will allow scientists to explore planets outside of the Milky Way.
“It will find a big star, block it out and then watch for things that go around it,” she said.
She also enjoyed a “multi-axis trainer” that spun her in “every direction.”
“It went fast and slow and I didn’t get sick,” she said.
She also enjoyed an anti-gravity chair that made her feel like she was on the moon.
“We learned a lot about things scientists are trying to find in outer space, such as blue and red giant stars,” she said.
She didn’t like an exercise called “space shot” that dropped participants from a tall height.
“Some kids freaked out and started screaming,” Amelia said.
She learned about gravitational forces on the “G-force accelerator” that spun her at 42 miles per hour and generated 3G.
But for all of that, she learned that her favorite job at NASA would be in Guidance Navigation Control.
“I would like it because you watch the weather and you make sure the rocket stays on course,” she said.
Amelia and her fellow Capricorn astronauts completed two simulated space missions, one to Mars, where they extracted DNA from a strawberry, and the other to the International Space Station, where her friend made a spacewalk.
Amelia said even her nights were packed with learning activities, such as inspirational and education movies at IMAX or National Geographic theaters.
She also learned that eating three servings of biscuits and gravy for breakfast before tackling space simulations is not a good idea.
Amelia hopes that she can return to Space Camp with her cousin, Gavin Gardner, who shares who interest in all things outer space.
She said the adventure also gave her the opportunity to make new friends from both the United States and Canada.
To earn the $100 needed to purchase her Space Camp jumpsuit, Amelia gathered pop cans, baked cookies and worked around the family farm, including helping her dad change oil in some of the rigs.
In addition to her space travels, Amelia enjoys playing softball and dancing. She has two younger sisters, Olivia and Sophia.