SH police seek help from community cameras

SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Police Department is asking residents to voluntarily register their outdoor surveillance cameras through a program called MyCivic Eye, that will allow police officers to access camera locations when they are on patrol or conducting a search in a neighborhood.

Community service officer Sean Morgan said the officers won’t be able to access the video footage without first interacting with the property owner, but the program will send an alert to their cell phone and they can use contact information to seek permission to view footage and perhaps identify a subject.

“The question we hear is whether this is voluntary and it absolutely is,” Morgan said. “But this is one of the best tools we can have in solving crimes.”

A new request must be made for each individual incident.

Morgan said residents can register by visiting the Sweet Home Police Department’s website at https://www.sweethomeor.gov/police/page/civic-eye.

“I know we have allowed officers to view video from our cameras at our personal residence a few times,” Morgan said.

Officers can view the video at the person’s home, or have it downloaded to a thumb drive, Morgan said.