SWEET HOME — A 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon about 7:41 p.m. Tuesday after allegedly stabbing his father in the leg with a knife at their home in the 1200 block of 40th Ave.
Police Chief Jeff Lynn said the father and his son got into an argument over an online purchase and the son reportedly pulled out a folding pocket knife and struck his father above the left knee creating a one-inch wound that required medical treatment.
“The boy’s mother was home as well,” Lynn said.
Lynn said the older man experienced a one-inch wound and was treated at a medical facility.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sean Potter at 541-367-518.