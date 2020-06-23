SH managers forego COLAs to aid budget

SWEET HOME — To reduce the possibility of having to lay off employees due to budget issues, several of the city’s key management staff members will forego their annual cost of living adjustments.
Their actions are due to the unknowns of how the COVID-19 pandemic and closures will affect the city’s tax flow and other income streams.
Their effort will save the city about $30,000, according to City Manager Ray Towry. He said that could amount to a full-time position.
“Members of our executive team were all concerned because we just don’t know what is going to happen due to the COVID-19 issue,” Towry said. “The Budget Committee placed a police department position in the contingency fund area, and we’re holding a position at City Hall open.”
Towry said the planned COLA was 3%.
“All of our department heads and some of our middle management folks said yes immediately when this was brought up,” Towry said. “They did it without hesitation. They volunteered and didn’t even have to think about it.”
Towry said he suggested married staff talk to their spouses about the situation.
Towry said the COLAs would have taken effect on July 1.
He said the issue can be revisited in a few months, when the city’s economic forecast and actual level of property tax payments become clearer.
“Our executive team members earn about 95% of comparable wage scales for other communities our size,” Towry said. “The city has such a low rate base.”
In addition to Towry, executive team members include Community Development Director Blair Larsen, Public Works Director Greg Shipman, Library Director Rose Peda, Finance Director Brandon Neish and Police Chief Jeff Lynn.
At least two middle managers also planned to participate, Towry said.
Sweet Home’s permanent property tax rate is $1.41 per $1,000 of property value within the city limits. The rate cannot be increased without a statewide ballot measure.
Since the late 1980s, the city’s police department and library have been funded by tax levies.
The public safety levy is $7.85 (reduced 30 cents for a year) and the library levy is for $1.17 per $1,000.
Last month, the city’s Budget Committee approved a 2020-21 budget of $29,363,383. It is expected to be adopted by the City Council June 23.
