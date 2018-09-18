SWEET HOME — It would be an understatement to say that 73-year-old Roger Pike has led an interesting life.
It would be like saying a Ferrari is a nice car, or that the Grand Canyon is a hole in the ground.
Pike spent more than 40 years in Alaska, surviving as an entrepreneur. He has done everything from commercial fishing for crab and shrimp to operating a gift shop, and working with Russian businessmen to delivering everything from Ford Explorers to washers and dryers to their country.
He also commissioned oil paintings of more than 100 Russian Orthodox churches that grace the villages and boroughs of the 49th state. The concept came to him while he was sitting in Red Square in Moscow on a warm spring day.
Pike spent more than $300,000 on the project and sold the collection for about $243,000 to the natives of Kodiak.
Now, the former Cascadia resident is tackling another massive project: This time, he wants to share the beauty and historical importance of Native American life as captured by photographer Edward Curtis.
Pike commissioned artists Ana Grigorjev of Serbia and Geanina Cantemir of Romania to paint copies of Curtis’ famous photographs. He has also created prints.
All will soon be on tour — and for sale — with him as he travels to all 50 states, displaying those artworks, which depict everyday life among the Native Americans.
The works are packed into a van and trailer that have been wrapped by Xtreme Grafx of Albany with images depicting the paintings.
“I’m 73 years old and I’ve made money,” Pike said. “My goal is to give something back. God has blessed me all of my life. There’s nothing else I want to do at my age.”
Born in Minnesota, Pike had to take over the family farm at the age of 13 when his father died. The day he graduated from high school, he moved to Albany, where his uncles Bill and Elmer Peterson lived.
“My first job was at the Linton House,” Pike said.
He later worked at The Still.
“Bill and Charles Bacon taught me how to be a fry cook,” Pike said.
He briefly attended Oregon State University, ran out of money and then headed for Alaska after a friend said there was always work there.
“I lived in a $40 per week boarding house,” Pike said. “There were 12 bunks in the attic and I worked at the cannery in Kodiak.”
In short order, he bought a fishing boat and caught crab and shrimp, got married and then managed a fishing lodge gift shop in a native village.
“That’s when I first became interested in native art,” Pike said. “It’s also when I first learned about Edward Curtis.”
Born in 1868 in Wisconsin, Curtis built his first camera at the age of 12 and would go on to own a photographic shop in Seattle.
In 1906, Curtis teamed up with banker and industrialist J.P. Morgan, who provided $75,000 in seed money so that Curtis could produce a series of photographs focusing on the everyday lives of Native Americans. Curtis would go on to produce 222 complete sets of photographs, plus written documentations about the tribes.
He also made 10,000 wax cylinder recordings of Native American language and music.
In all, Curtis took more than 40,000 photos of more than 80 tribes.
Pike said the copyright on Curtis’ photographs expired after 75 years. Pike has placed a copyright on the new oil paintings and prints that will be on display.
“I own 100 percent of the paintings,” Pike said. “There are more than 300 paintings in all."
Pike said the adventure will begin on the 150th anniversary of Curtis’ birth.
“There are powwows in every state,” Pike said. “I am going to start in Las Vegas on Sept. 25 at the National Gift Show. Then, I’m headed to Montana.”
Prints will sell for $65 to $250. The original paintings will sell for $3,500 each, but Pike said there's a chance they could be sold to an Alaska-based foundation as a group, so he really isn’t pushing those sales.
“They are on stretched canvas and some are framed,” Pike said. “I hope to photograph Native Americans at the powwows with the oil paintings — to connect the past and the present.”
Native American powwows are held nationwide. They are social gatherings at which Native Americans dance, sing, socialize and honor their cultures. The events can be private or public.
The events last from one day to a week.
Powwows are held in nearly every state; the largest is held in April in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is called the Gathering of Nations. It attracts more than 3,500 dancers and 150,000 spectators. It is sometimes referred to as the Super Bowl of powwows.
Pike said this show has “been a long time coming.”
“Edward Curtis had the vision in the 1800s to capture these images, this piece of history,” Pike said. “He saw what was happening to the Native Americans and could see it was a vanishing race. He wanted to capture that spirit. He knew they are a very special people, a beautiful nation.”
In addition to his work with art, Pike has written four books, including one about Curtis.