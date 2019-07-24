SWEET HOME — Brian McIntire, 29, of Sweet Home has been charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII in connection with a double-fatality motor vehicle accident near 25710 Brush Creek Road, Tuesday evening.
McIntire was arrested and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the accident occurred about a half-mile east of Crawfordsville and alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.
Yon said that about 6:17 p.m., his office received a report that two vehicles crashed and at least one person was unconscious and not breathing.
The investigation showed that a black 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Ty Kirkland, 23, was headed southbound on Brush Creek Road. The passengers in the vehicle were Stormy Barge, 24, and her two children, Emma Pulido, 5, and Macy Pulido, 3, all of Sweet Home.
The second vehicle, a green 1999 Jeep Wrangler driven McIntire, was traveling northbound on Brush Creek Road when it left its lane of travel and collided with the Mitsubishi.
Stormy Barge was pronounced dead at the scene. Emma Pulido was transported via ambulance and LifeFlight helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, but died en route. Ty Kirkland and Macy Pulido were transported to Riverbend hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.
Yon said the Linn County Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Multi-Agency Investigation Team, the Lebanon Police Department, the Sweet Home Fire Department, the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Linn County Road Department.
“I would like to plead with everyone to please take caution while driving on our roads. Please do not drink and drive,” Yon said. “There are many options out there so you do not have to drive. If you have to ask yourself if you are alright to drive, you are not alright to drive. You are placing people at risk by making poor choices.”
Yon added that this was the third fatality on Brush Creek road since Sunday.