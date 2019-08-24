SWEET HOME — Community members will have three opportunities Wednesday to provide input about needs of the city's public library, 1101 13th Ave.
The city recently contracted with FFA Architecture to develop a needs assessment and conceptual drawings of how the nearly 6,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1969, can be renovated to meet today’s needs and uses.
Among the issues are the need for space for dedicated areas by ages, pre-K to age 5; 5-12 and 13-18; as well as quiet spaces, printing area, a large meeting room and a smaller conference room, additional parking and a façade remodeling.
The public can provide comments at any time during library hours or go online to https://www.sweet-home.or.us/library/page/library-facility-improvement-survey.
Wednesday’s forum schedule:
12:30 p.m.: Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Open to everyone.
3:30 and 6:30 p.m.: Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Focus on teenagers at the library. Open to everyone.