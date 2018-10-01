SWEET HOME — Sweet Home residents with a library card will now have access to a world of online learning, thanks to a free new service called LYNDA.com available through the Sweet Home Public Library.
Intern Danielle Herb and library director Rose Peda outlined details of the new program at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Herb called the service an “online video library” that offers opportunities for small business owners or the general public to learn about a variety of topics with a series of professionally presented lessons, some as short as five minutes long.
What separates LYNDA.com from items found on other internet programs such as You Tube, Herb said, is that the classes are instructionally sound. They progress in a systematic fashion and are organized logically.
LYNDA.com offers more than 3,000 courses, ranging from business and technology to creative skills such as photography.
Business owners can use LYNDA.com to train their staff in topics such as marketing and sales, software programs, taxes and bookkeeping or professional development.
High school students can learn about music, photography, robotics, college prep, research databases or how to write a resume’ or cover letter.
Herb said LYNDA.com instructors are verified experts on their subjects. Classes are divided into four skill levels: beginner, intermediate, advanced and appropriate for all.
Users will be able to log into LYNDA.com at the library or from their own personal computer or mobile device by using their library card information.
The service is made possible by a Management Trust Grant.
“This is great,” Councilor Bob Briana said.
City Manager Ray Towry said this service, “Will open doors and offer high level skill training.”
To learn more, contact the Sweet Home Public Library by calling 541-367-5007.