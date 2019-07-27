SWEET HOME — While handcrafting an 8-foot wooden sailboat over two weeks this summer, Jessica Corliss learned a series of lessons about how to follow directions, use tools and communicate with others.
But perhaps her most important newfound nugget of knowledge was this: “With enough glue, I can stick anything together.”
Jessica, 13, was one of six participants in the third annual Noah Project — Changing the World One Boat at a Time, based at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church.
Pastor Joe Medley said that in addition to building the prams (the design dates back to the 1940s in San Francisco Bay), the young people also learn to sail them. But even that isn't the most important lesson.
“We really aren’t building boats, we are building people,” he said. “Not everyone can be the high school quarterback. But these kids are doing something they can’t really imagine doing. It offers them the chance to do so much more than play video games.”
Medley said the Noah Project concept was discussed 10 years ago but didn’t come to life until three summers ago. Annual participation varies from 6 to 8 young people, in the 8th through 10th grades.
“We use off the-shelf-materials and try to keep the cost under $500 per boat, but the kids pay nothing. All costs are covered by donations,” he said. “We don’t use marine plywood and we use household paint. We are fortunate that this year, Weyerhaeuser donated all of the plywood and 2-by-4s and that really helps us save money.”
Although the El Toro boats are small, they are extremely versatile and have traditionally been used to ferry boaters to and from their yachts and for racing. They are from the dinghy family of boats.
An investment
“We see this as another way to invest in kids,” said Medley, who pastors at both Fir Lawn Lutheran Church and the United Methodist Church in Sweet Home. “Although we don’t have many young people in our church, we still support sending 30 to 40 local kids to summer camp every year.”
Medley said participants must agree to work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for two weeks. He has had only one young person drop out over the past three summers and that was on the first day.
“Being outdoors just wasn’t his thing,” Medley said.
Although each work day started with a meeting to outline the day’s goals and a short prayer, Medley said he’s not about preaching at the kids.
“The best ministry is showing up by doing,” Medley said. “We live in a small world. We need to be like Jesus and love your neighbor. We can’t be in it for ourselves.”
Medley said one of the hardest parts of the project is keeping the numerous volunteer adults from doing all of the work.
“They get excited and want to jump in and help,” Medley said.
Participants this year will also be given sailboating lessons at Foster Reservoir.
Tools of trade
Medley said the project has accumulated a nice set of woodworking tools, but the El Toro design is actually easily constructed with only a handful of tools — table saw, jig saw, screwdrivers, sander and router.
“I have had to learn to tell adults to let me do things,” Jessica Corliss said. “I think learning how to use the caulking gun was hard, too. I have enjoyed being part of a group.”
Incoming Sweet Home High School freshman Evan Towry, 14, said he was having fun and learned that “things don’t always work out” when one is trying to connect several pieces.
“I think it’s going to be fun to put this in the water,” Evan said.
Evan waffled on selecting a name for his boat, but fellow boat builder Crystal Wolf didn’t hesitate when asked what she was going to name her boat.
“It’s Boaty McBoatface,” she said. “I saw it somewhere in a meme.”
Crystal said she was glad she “learned to use power tools and not cut off my arm.”
But she said she didn’t take well to planing wood pieces smooth.
Freddie Seiber’s interest in water sports was piqued recently when he went canoeing with his stepfather.
“That was a lot of fun,” said Freddie, who will be in the eighth grade.
Communication tests
Freddie said learning to communicate with others was challenging.
“I’m mostly an inside kind of guy,” Freddie said. “This is totally different.”
Freddie said framing and gluing were his most demanding tasks. He painted his boat black with red lines — like a lava flow — and called it the Stagger Dagger.
Aiden McCluskey, 14, said that when he put the bottom on his dinghy, “It really began to look like a boat. It was all pretty simple if you just follow directions.”
Aiden painted his boat blue with black trim.
Jayden McColloch painted his boat black.
“It’s been a lot of fun and it’s a lot better than sitting at home,” said Jayden, who will be a freshman at Sweet Home High School. “I have really enjoyed working with tools. I’ve used tools before, but this has been interesting.”
Learning how to glue pieces together was a challenge, Jayden said.
He said he was looking forward to learning how to sail. His experience around water has primarily involved fishing.
Volunteer Patty Holk has sewn the sails for all of the boats over the past three years. This year she was joined by Lynda Krell and Angie Fisher. Each sail takes about eight hours to make.
The confidence factor
Holk said she enjoys helping, “but the real gift is seeing the children gain confidence. They start off pretty timid, and then it is amazing how late in the second week they start working like a team. I love seeing them blossom.”
Volunteer Thomas Verelly grew up sailing on the East Coast.
“My parents and grandparents belong to a sailing club,” Verelly said. “All of the kids had sailing lessons. We couldn’t want for summers.”
Verelly said learning to sail is different from learning to operate a power boat.
“There are numerous rules to sailing,” Verelly said. “I think learning to sail also gives kids morals.”
Verelly, a retired draftsman, said he still owns a couple of sailboats.
“I’d like to see us get some boat races going,” Verelly said. “We’ve got enough of these boats built that it would be fun to get them racing.”
Before the young boaters tried their first efforts at sailing, Dave Strom of Sweet Home walked them through a dryland class on sailing terms and how to do everything from getting into their boats off the dock to setting sail and turning around without going into the drink.
He told them the “pointy end” of their boat is the “fore” and the back end is the “aft” or bow and stern respectively.
“You don’t have brakes on a sailboat, the wind is your brake,” Strom said. “You have to learn how to turn the wind on and off to both move your boat and stop it. You can’t go straight into the wind. A sailboat moves because the wind coming over the two sides of the sails creates a vacuum and it actually pulls the boat forward.”
Strom said sailors don’t “turn” their boats, they “come about” and ropes aren’t ropes, they are “lines.”
Two of three boats were successfully launched on their first tries this week.
But one boat leaked profusely and needed repairs before being deemed seaworthy.
It's all part of the lesson.