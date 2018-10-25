SWEET HOME — The City Council took another step Tuesday evening toward development of a new City Hall, approving a $910,000 contract with GBC Construction of Corvallis.
Eight contractors attended a Sept. 12 prebid meeting. Three submitted bids.
Scott-Edwards Architecture’s project estimate was $1.1 million, according to City Engineer Joe Graybill. Other bids were submitted by Collaborative Construction Solutions, $1.02 million; and Wildish Building Co., $1.228 million.
The project completion target date is March 29.
“It’s not cheap, but it is a reasonable price,” Graybill said.
The bid includes a 10 percent contingency, Graybill said.
A few items that fell outside of the bidding packet may affect the final tally, including whether the council meeting room walls and doors need to be built to a one-hour fire rating (50 or fewer maximum capacity) or two-hour fire rating (more than 50 persons).
Graybill said the contract was let on a build-design basis, meaning numerous design changes may be made as the project proceeds.
Council members said they want to be updated regularly on the project and in the decision-making process.
Larry Angland, who is running for a City Council seat, said he was in the contracting business for more than 30 years. He told the council that the city engineer should keep a tight rein on the project and make certain sub-contractors are doing what the city wants and needs.
The bid does not include new furnishings. Towry said Sweet Home High School students are going to build some items, including countertops and a large council chambers desk from large local trees.
Councilors added that Hewlett-Packard will donate new office cubicles to the project.
The council paid $725,000 for the former Sweet Home Ranger District building at 3225 Highway 20 in 2016.
Council members recently agreed to use an interfund loan to pay for renovation. Money will be borrowed from the city’s Water Depreciation Fund and repaid over 10 years with an interest rate based on the state’s current investment pool rate of about 2.16 percent.
The city has about $360,000 in reserve to be used for the project, so the loan will be in the $600,000 range.
Constructed in 1989, the Sweet Home Ranger District building has been empty since the Forest Service moved into its former building, which was remodeled about 10 years ago.
The council also approved changing zoning for the new 5.3-acre City Hall property from Low Density to Commercial Highway. The Planning Commission met on Oct. 15 and recommended the change.
In other business the council:
• Approved a $2,000 contract with the musical group Cloverdayle to perform at the Capitol Christmas Tree celebration Nov. 9 at the Sweet Home High School auditorium. The concert will culminate a full day of activities, including a parade featuring the Capitol Tree.
• Approved a contract for $17,500 with American Leak Detection of Medford to sound the city’s water lines to help find leaks. Public Works Director Greg Springman said the city had budgeted $100,000 for the project. The city has had major leak problems for decades. Springman said this project should give staff a good idea of where major leaks are so a long-term plan to repair them can be made.
• Approved an off-premises liquor license for Speedee Mart, because the business has a new owner, Harjit Singh. The license allows the store to sell beer and wine that will be consumed off-premises only.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Linn County to continue the Peer Court program.