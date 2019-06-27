SWEET HOME — Sweet Home will have a new wastewater treatment plant by 2023.
On Tuesday evening, city council members awarded a final design and construction management contract to Murraysmith and Associates. The contract for almost $2.2 million sets the four-year design and construction process in motion.
The new plant will replace one that was constructed in 1947, with upgrades in 1974 and 1994. The projected cost of the completed project is $28.2 million.
During heavy rainfalls, the plant has experienced overflows leading to discharge violations from the state Department of Environmental Quality. According to information presented to the council by Public Works Director Greg Springman, the city has invested about $15 million in the plant over the last 10 years.
The majority of those funds were used to make improvements to the collection systems and not to the plant itself. That work resulted in lowering the amount of inflow to the plant during heavy rainstorms by about 50 percent.
Springman said that in 2017, the city had several plant violations and DEQ issued an enforcement letter in June. City staff and DEQ officials met in August of that year to discuss options. Proposals were sought from engineering firms to prepare design drawings and specifications. In addition to Murraysmith and Associates, Brown and Caldwell, CH2M Hill and Civil West also submitted proposals.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a liquor license for new Downtown Restaurant owner Katherine Julian.
• Approved closures and other requests for the Aug. 1-4 Oregon Jamboree music festival. Sankey Park will be closed to the public from July 29-Aug. 6.
• Approved a two-year operating grant agreement between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city’s Senior Center Dial-A-Bus for $308,393. Of that amount, the local match is $99,393, $22,200 of which comes from the city of Sweet Home.
• Denied a request for increased costs by Jacobs (CH2M Hill). Jacobs had requested a 3% increase. Springman suggested the city reject the proposal until several deficiencies were addressed by the city and Jacobs. Councilor Diane Gerson requested that Springman research other options for operating the plant and bring that information to the council within 30 days.
• Welcome new Community Development Director Blair Larsen, who comes from the Eastern Oregon town of Stanfield, where he was the city manager.