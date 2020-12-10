SH council OKs contracts

SWEET HOME — The City Council approved new contracts with City Attorney Robert Snyder and City Manager Ray Towry Tuesday evening.

Snyder served as assistant city attorney from 1981 until 1989 and has been city attorney since then.

His contract is for 19.6 hours per week at a salary of $4,749 per month.

The council recently completed a review of Towry’s performance. Based on a top scale of five points per category, he did not average below four points in any category: city council relationships, performance related to the job, meeting council goals and a roundtable of questions.

Comments included, “Overall this is a strong city manager who recognizes and appreciates the strengths of his staff and learns from each experience. His growth into the job over four years has been built on willingness to reach out for help when struggling, his understanding of current practices and a strong desire to do what is best, even when it is hard. I applaud his hard work.”

And, “Overall Ray did a great job, especially with all of the COVID issues and wildfire problems we faced this year.”

In other business, the council: