SH bus system takes sanitizing to new level

“We’re at about 45% on the Linn Shuttle, which connects us all the way to Corvallis,” Bronson said. “We’re at 65% on our local shopper, and our Dial-a-Bus is at 55%. I’m actually pleased that we have held up to those levels.”

Bronson said that although the financial impact of reduced ridership is felt, fares only account for about 15% of operating budgets. The fare to ride the Linn Shuttle is just $1.

Bronson said he got the idea for the AeroClave from ambulance services.

He said the portable unit cost $14,000, which was paid for through federal CARES Act funding.

Bronson said a connection is being installed on an outside corner of each vehicle. Once connected, the sanitizing mist provides 100% interior coverage and contains no chemicals harmful to humans.

Bronson each vehicle will be sanitized after its last run of the day.

“Drivers will put their keys on a ‘dirty’ board and pick up keys the next day from a ‘clean’ board,” Bronson said.

The transportation system began with one bus in 1971, Bronson said.

Today, the Linn Shuttle runs 10 routes per day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Even with COVID-19, people still need to get to work, school and medical appointments,” Bronson said. “We just have to keep things spaced out. We have to keep offering our services now and keep options out there for folks.”

