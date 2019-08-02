HARRISBURG — No matter how modest or grandiose the house, it will eventually crumble without a solid foundation.
According to Dannah Griffith, that's true for sewing projects, too, whether they're a simple pair of shorts or a fancy ball gown.
“It all starts with threading the machine correctly,” she said, as three 11-year-old girls listened intently at the HART Center (the HART stands for Harrisburg Activities and Resouces Team) in downtown Harrisburg. ”If you don’t do that correctly, it just won’t work.”
Griffith is a retired Eugene YMCA employee who found herself with 35 sewing machines and a desire to pass her knowledge on to children. She now heads up summer sewing camps at the center. This past week, she was teaching Sewing 201 to students Annabell Dunlap, Rykie Nickelson and Paige Holland, all incoming sixth-graders.
“I took a sewing class when I was in middle school,” Griffith said. “I needed to learn how to sew to make my own school clothes. I taught my own children to sew and I like to share my skills.”
Students start with Sewing 101, where they learn basic safety skills such as how to handle needles and scissors.
“The first thing they make are pin cushions,” Griffith said. “We don’t need pins on the floor of getting sucked up into vacuums.”
Griffith said the camp runs 2 1/2 hours per day, Monday through Thursday.
“They are getting it,” Griffith said. “Their creativity is really starting to flow.”
She added that her reward is “nothing but smiles from the girls.”
Annabell's project, a pair of sleeping shorts, was coming along well.
“I want to learn how to make my own clothes,” she said.
She said she was good at making a hem, but had a little trouble sewing close to the edge of materials.
Rykie, now in her third year of sewing classes, said she was enjoying the experience: “I like being able to make my own stuff, like shorts."
Threading the machine is a challenge, she admitted.
She hopes to make stuffed animals with her new skills.
Paige loves horses, so she's working on a yellow stuffed horse with a blue mane.
“I’ve sewn before with my grandmother,” she said. “I like learning new things.”
Sewing camp is one of several summer programs offered at the HART Center, according to director Maggie Cooley.
“We offer something for kids every week during the summer,” she said. “It not only gives our kids something to do, but it also helps replace programs that are no longer offered in schools.”
Some of the summer programs included “Babysitter’s Training,” “Survivor Camp I,” “Bodacious Baking,” and “Bea An Author.” There are even programs for adults such as “Crocheting/Knitting,” “Art Nite,” and “Adult Sewing.” Most programs cost only $10.
To learn more about HART programs, call 541-995-7700 or visit www.hartcommunitycenter.org.