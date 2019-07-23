Nearly 200 volunteers spent the morning of July 13 spreading 220 gallons of paint to refresh Albany's Calapooia Middle School on the 10th annual Serve INC Day of Service.
Principal Tristan Heisley was among the volunteers. He and staff were, “Super thankful for Serve INC’s investment in us. For the students, staff and parents this will be a big deal. It looks like a different school.”
Doug Pigman, facilities director for the Greater Albany Public Schools was pleased with the project. “What you guys do, the churches, coming beside the schools is a lifesaver,” he said.
Seventh-graders Jake Snider and Renae Poe helped spruce up their school.
“I’m trying to help the community make a better school,” Jake said.
They both agreed the new color was much better.
“The school was ugly,” Ranae added.
Mother and daughter Lucia and Bella Rodriguez volunteered because Bella, an eighth-grader, is on the school’s leadership team and wanted to set an example.
“We’re here to give back to the community,” she said.
It was pastor Aaron Sprunger’s first year at the event. The pastor from the First Church of God, who had worked as a painter many years ago said, “It’s great to see a group like this working and getting something done. Like they say, ‘many hands’.”
Other ministers celebrated 10 years with Serve INC. Brett Huff from Hope Church reminisced about being involved for years. “For me personally, it’s important.” he said. “I love working together with other churches, and churches should be involved in their communities.”
This was the 10th year that Serve INC has organized a Day of Service in the Albany/Jefferson communities. Throughout those 10 days of service the group has organized volunteers from more than 30 churches and civic organizations and painted more than 20 buildings.
Past Serve INC projects: 2018: Jefferson Evangelical and North Albany School; 2017: Fairmount Elementary, Jefferson sports pavilion; 2016: Jefferson Elementary, Timber Ridge Elementary, Love Inc Property; 2015: Fir Grove Primary, Jefferson Community; 2014: Jefferson High School, Periwinkle Elementary; 2013: Liberty Elementary; 2012: Jefferson Elementary, Waverly Elementary; 2011: Sunrise Elementary, Lafayette Elementary; 2010: Willamette Celebration