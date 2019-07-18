A sentencing hearing for 27-year-old Christopher Anderson was delayed Thursday after the state was made aware of new evidence in a case regarding a February home invasion that led to attempted murder and other charges.
The state postponed the hearing until the most recent police reports could be reviewed. At that time, Anderson — who faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree assault — can withdraw his plea or renegotiate.
The incident was initially reported at 12:51 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue SE in Albany. A 22-year-old man returned home to two individuals who had been collecting items from a bedroom in the house, based on surveillance from inside the residence. Upon entering the house, the 22-year-old was told to get on the ground. He reportedly ran to a bedroom at the back of the house and was shot just as he shut the door.
Anderson is due back in court on Aug. 20.