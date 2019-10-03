{{featured_button_text}}

Three Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) counselors will speak at noon Friday, Oct. 11, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Counselors Mark Wilson, Lynn Stimson and Judy Riggs will explain how the Medicare program works, additional insurance options that work with Medicare, and help with reducing out-of-pocket costs. They will also discuss the Annual Enrollment Period.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Their appearance is part of the Friends of the Albany Public Library's monthly community program.

The event is open to the public. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served.  

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0