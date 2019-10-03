Three Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) counselors will speak at noon Friday, Oct. 11, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Counselors Mark Wilson, Lynn Stimson and Judy Riggs will explain how the Medicare program works, additional insurance options that work with Medicare, and help with reducing out-of-pocket costs. They will also discuss the Annual Enrollment Period.
Their appearance is part of the Friends of the Albany Public Library's monthly community program.
The event is open to the public. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served.