The public is invited to comment about a proposal to delist hazardous waste produced at Selmet Inc. at a meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Vineyard Mountain Room at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd.
The material is used in chemical etching and milling at the 33992 Seven Mile Lane facility, which produces titanium castings and machined parts used in the aerospace industry.
Selmet has petitioned the Department of Environmental Quality to exempt its chemical etching and milling sludge as a hazardous waste.
After review, DEQ officials believe the company’s current and historical chemical etching and milling process sludge does not meet the legal definition of hazardous waste and it is not necessary for the company to manage the material as such.
Selmet has worked with DEQ to develop a sampling and analysis plan to characterize the company’s chemical etching and milling operations and sludge. The materials were evaluated using the EPA’s Delisting Risk Assessment software and was found to be below allow concentrations.
Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. Sept. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MF9gLk.