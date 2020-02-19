Selmet fined $27,500 for August explosion, injuries

According to the OSHA report the worker who suffered severe burns was operating a furnace – powered by high-voltage electricity – to melt titanium. He was doing so in a part of the foundry that contains older furnaces and where employees use control panels that are near each furnace.

The furnace experienced a system failure that leaked water used for cooling into a vacuum chamber. The reaction of molten titanium with water triggered the explosion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The blast, which blew the roof off part of the building, left the worker with multiple burns to his head, neck, arms, and chest. The force of the blast threw another worker, stationed at the operating panel of another furnace, into a parts table.

Oregon OSHA cited Selmet for failing to account for safety measures in the design, layout, and operation of the older furnaces. The report notes that such measures could include blast walls to protect against explosions, isolated control rooms, or removal of employees from the risk zone during operations.

The company had installed such measures for newer furnaces, according to Oregon OSHA’s investigation.