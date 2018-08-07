SCIO — Public health officials are warning area residents to take precautions after the second rabid bat in recent weeks was found in Linn County, most recently in Scio.
A Scio resident discovered a sick bat on their property July 24. On July 9, an Albany resident found what turned out to be a rabid bat in an animal feed bucket.
The Scio bat was sent to the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory for testing and rabies was confirmed.
Authorities emphasize the main protections for humans are to make sure pets are vaccinated and avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife. Public health officials advise taking extreme precautions before attempting to handle a bat. If it is necessary to pick up a bat, it is best to wear heavy gloves, use a shovel or both.
According to Emilio DeBess, public health veterinarian with the Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in this state. About 10 percent of the bats tested for rabies every year are positive.
So far in 2018, nine bats have tested positive for rabies in Oregon.
Do not approach bats, wildlife, or other mammals seen exhibiting odd behavior. If you find a bat, stray animal or other wildlife on your property, take children and pets indoors and call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866-968-2600.
In the event of bat contact such as a bite or scratch, an attempt should be made to safely capture the bat for testing for the rabies virus. Efforts should be made to collect the bat without destroying the head and the bat should be kept in a cool place. Immediately seek medical attention and report the incident to Linn County Environmental Health at 541-967-3821, ext. 2374.
For more information about rabies, visit the Oregon Health Authority's Public Health Division website at: https://bit.ly/2LshGRj.
Or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.
