The Willamette Valley Visitors Association has launched its second annual ornament hunt in the Willamette National Forest.
Beginning Nov. 29, some 200 glass ornaments will be hidden along non-wilderness trails. Anyone who discovers an ornament can register to win one of three grand prizes that include an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley.
In 2018 the Sweet Home Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest provided the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., and ornaments were hidden on forest trails to encourage people to connect with public lands.
The hunt highlights 1,700 miles of trails on the Willamette National Forest, which provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and, of course, Christmas trees.
The Willamette Valley Visitors Association website (https://www.oregonwinecountry.org/ornament) will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes through Jan. 1, 2020.
The Albany Visitors Association sells 12- and 24-month Oregon State Parks day-use passes. The first is available for a discount for $25 instead of the usual $30 this month. The 24-month pass is $50. Call 541-928-0911 for more information.