BROWNSVILLE — In early voting Tuesday, Linn County residents narrowly approved Ballot Measure 22-174 — the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance — 50.62 percent to 49.38 percent.
The measure got 22,166 yes votes and 21,627 no votes.
If the early results hold, the measure will give Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon the authority to determine if “state or local laws affecting firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition are unconstitutional then the county may not authorize the use of funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or office for the purpose of enforcing such laws.”
“I was hoping for a larger spread, but I am happy that we are succeeding,” supporter Justin Rosembaum said. “I can’t wait to see the final results. I’ve had a lot of personal phone calls in recent weeks checking on the measure’s wording. We tried to clarity it as much as possible and hope people weren’t confused.”
Petitioners gathered 2,933 signatures that were considered qualified by the Linn County Clerk’s Office to place the measure on the Nov. 6 ballot. The group needed to submit 2,589 qualified signatures.
Sheriff Jim Yon said his staff “won’t do anything differently than we have for a long time. I support the Second Amendment for the many reasons that our forefathers included it in the Constitution, but with that said, we follow the laws every day. At the end of the day, it is up to the courts to have the final say on what is Constitutional. We will look at how this is to be implemented.”
Similar ballot measures were voted on in nine other Oregon counties.
Rosenbaum of Brownsville was a key petitioner, along with Darrell Barnard of Lebanon and Paul Luhrs of Albany. Signatures were collected in Lebanon, Albany, Millersburg, Sweet Home, Scio, Harrisburg, Brownsville and Lacomb.
The group found strong support while gathering signatures. At one event that lasted four hours they collected more than 400 signatures.
Before the election, Rosenbaum told the Democrat-Herald that he believes the measure will stand up to constitutional review.
“We had attorneys review our wording very carefully and everything falls within the guidelines of our state constitution,” Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum said the measure is designed to “solidify the rights we already have.”
“The Constitution spells out the rights we already have when it comes to firearms,” he said. “We just want people to follow them and not infringe on them.”