Linn County residents have an opportunity in November to vote on a measure that seeks to give Sheriff Jim Yon the authority to determine whether proposed firearms legislation is constitutional.
Supporters of the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance gathered more than enough signatures to qualify the issue for the Nov. 6 ballot. Ballot Measure 22-147 would allow the sheriff to determine if “state or local laws affecting firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition are unconstitutional then the county may not authorize the use of funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or office for the purpose of enforcing such laws.”
Petitioners needed 2,589 qualified signatures to place the measure on the ballot. According to county elections supervisor Derek Sterling, supporters turned in 3,320 signatures. Of those, 2,933 were deemed qualified.
Justin Rosenbaum of Brownsville, one of the chief petitioners, said his group is now in the process of developing a statement for the statewide voter’s pamphlet.
“We’re getting a letter drafted right now,” he said Tuesday morning. “There is a 10-day waiting period for challenges to the statement.”
Other chief petitioners in addition to Rosenbaum included Darrell Barnard of Lebanon and Paul Luhrs of Albany. Signatures were collected in Lebanon, Albany, Millersburg, Sweet Home, Scio, Harrisburg, Brownsville and Lacomb.
Rosenbaum said he is "extremely excited” about qualifying the issue for the ballot.
“We took the petition in several towns throughout Linn County and there was big input from each of those communities,” he said. “We really had phenomenal response everywhere we went.”
Rosenbaum believes the measure “has a good shot” at passing based on the number of signatures we got in a short time.” He added that in one four-hour period, the group gathered more than 400 signatures.
He believes the measure will stand up to constitutional review. “We had attorneys review our wording very carefully and everything falls within the guidelines of our state constitution.”
Rosenbaum said the measure is designed to “solidify the rights we already have.”
“The Constitution spells out the rights we already have when it comes to firearms,” he said. “We just want people to follow them and not infringe on them.”
Rosenbaum is pleased that two initiative petitions that would have placed new restrictions on gun ownership did not make the ballot.
Initiative Petition 43 was aimed at “assault rifles” and would have made it illegal for Oregonians to own semi-automatic rifles or pistols with magazines that held more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Petition 44 would have required gun owners to use trigger lock boxes to store or transfer firearms; supervise who use firearms; report a lost or stolen firearm within 24 hours; and be liable for any injury caused by the gun, except in the case of self-defense or the defense of others.
Petitioners were trying to place the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance on the ballot in Deschutes County and a similar measure was approved in Coos County in 2015. The same year, a Wheeler County court adopted a measure that any law attempting to regulate semiautomatic firearms, assault-style firearms, magazines, ammunition and bump stocks was unenforceable there.
Sheriff Yon, as well as past sheriffs Bruce Riley and Tim Mueller, have all supported the Second Amendment rights of Linn County residents.
