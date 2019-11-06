Linn County Jr. First Citizens Kaitlyn Schumacher of Scio High School and Colin Thurston of Santiam High School are planning divergent career paths: she plans to work with numbers as an accountant and he's headed for a career in medicine.
But the duo shares key traits that earned them recognition from among 16 high school senior candidates Tuesday evening at Linn-Benton Community College. They're leaders in their schools and communities; they care about the wellbeing of others; and they excel in sports and other activities.
“I’m extremely honored and privileged to have this opportunity,” Schumacher said. “I’ve been amazed what quality people all of the other candidates are. I’m honored to get to hold this position in our county.”
She said the entire Junior First Citizen selection process has been fun, from the initial interview to Tuesday evening’s ceremony.
Thurston said some of his close friends have been recent Junior First Citizen honorees and “to be recognized is really cool. It’s absolutely been fun and an amazing experience.”
Both were selected after interviews with a panel of judges in the annual event, which is sponsored by the Linn County Rotary Clubs of Albany and Greater Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.
Dating back to 1961, the Linn County Junior First Citizen program began with each high school in Linn County nominating one outstanding student to compete for the top honor. A committee of local residents screened each applicant.
For decades the program was sponsored by the Insurance Associates of the Willamette Valley.
The Rotary clubs of Linn County took over key sponsorship three years ago.
“Every year I think the Linn County Junior First Citizens nominees are amazing young adults and this year was another one of those years,” said program coordinator Doris Johnston. “The judges say the nominees are so involved in their communities, families and schools. With all their outside activities they continue to have excellent grades. I would like to congratulate all the nominees, as they are all winners in my eyes. I wish them the best as they continue their senior year and onto their future.”
Thurston is the son of Shane and Jaime Thurston and has a 4.0 GPA. He plans to study physiology at the University of Oregon and have a career in medicine. He has excelled at basketball, football and baseball in high school. He has previously been named the school’s Boy of the Year, Student of the Year and Teammate of the Year. He is the ASB president, a Distinguished Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society.
He volunteers for numerous community events, including raising funds for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
He already has completed 45 college credits.
“The thing that stands out most about Colin is how prepared he is for the real world,” football coach Carl Rupp said in a letter of recommendation. “This comes from his upbringing, of course, but there is also something intrinsic that drives him outside of the guidance he receives from his family and friends. He is motivated not by individual success, but the success of those around him.”
Rupp added that, “Colin is mature beyond his years, a model citizen, and a true friend to those close to him.”
Schumacher is the daughter of Aaron and Rhonda Schumacher and has a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend Oregon State University and major in accounting. She also wants to study Spanish and to study abroad.
Farm life suits her and she has earned numerous leadership roles within the Scio FFA program and has earned state FFA degrees. She is an active school and community volunteer, helping with Red Cross blood drives and assisting with the annual Les Schwab-FFA canned food drive as well.
She participates in track, cross country and basketball. She has earned several academic awards in math, Spanish, agriculture, history and reading.
FFA adviser Krysta Sprague praised Schumacher for being “well-rounded in all aspects of her life” and having “a relentless desire to be successful.”
Students were first selected by their individual schools. Two from each of the eight Linn County public high schools in Linn County were then interviewed by panels of community members.
Other Junior First Citizen candidates included Garrett Workinger, Scio; Lydia Creager and Kyle Jensen, West Albany; Sariah Young and Ian Todd, South Albany; Megan Hager and Nicholaus James, Sweet Home; Mary Workman and Theron Harter, Lebanon; Jillian Urban, Santiam; Reagan Hauke and Kyle Davis, Harrisburg; and Allison Crowell and Garrett Winter, Central Linn.
All of the students receive gifts, and Kaitlyn and Colin will receive $1,000 scholarships to Linn-Benton Community College. All are invited to ride on a float in the upcoming Veterans Day parade.