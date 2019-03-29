SCIO — When Rose Swartz talks about finding new rocks to polish, her face lights up like a kid at Christmas.
Her reaction is understandable, since rockhounding has been a part of her life since she was a child.
“My dad, Andrew Schatz, used to work for Linn County and he would bring rocks home in his lunch box,” she said, with a grin on her face. “My mom, Eunice, hated that.”
The career Air Force retiree and her partner, Jerry Duncan, were busy this week getting ready for the 71st annual Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society show, to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Sweet Home High School activity gym.
“We’ve been club members for about five or six years,” Duncan said. “We like to find jasper, agate and petrified wood.”
While some collectors like to cut rocks and turn them into jewelry or art, Swartz and Duncan prefer to put a glossy shine on what they find. And that takes patience. Lots and lots of patience.
Although it doesn’t take thousands of years like nature to reshape their findings, it still takes up to seven weeks with the tumblers turning 24 hours per day with various grits of polishing materials, to put a shine on rocks or petrified wood.
“We don’t sell anything, but we give away lots of stuff,” Duncan said.
They estimate they'll give away at least 200 pounds of polished stones to kids who spin a wheel for prizes or pay $1 for a grab bag at this weekend’s show.
The duo — who traveled across the country and around the world fixing avionics on F4 jets — said they enjoy being members of the Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society because they learn new things at the monthly meetings, go on field trips with fellow rockhounders and just enjoy the camaraderie the club provides.
Swartz grew up on Kelly Road, only yards from her current home. She knows the rural Scio area like the back of her hand. Her sister, Lucy Shindler-Shawn, who lives in Salem, and her brother, Peter Schatz, who lives on the home place, are also rockhounds.
Swartz and Duncan spend much of their time searching nearby Thomas Creek, but they also enjoy searching farm fields and have made rock-hunting excursions to eastern Oregon, Washington and Nevada. They say they select rocks to be tumbled based on similar hardness.
The process starts with a heavier grit and proceeds over several weeks to finer and finer materials. The rocks are washed before each new round of tumbling. The rocks or petrified wood pieces go into the tumblers dull and lifeless and come out with a mirror-like glaze that highlights their various colors, from muted browns and golds to brilliant orange and yellow.
This weekend’s show will include dozens of displays, plus dealers. There also will be numerous demonstrations of wire wrapping, flint knapping and geode preparation.
The Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Santiam Place, 139 S. Main St.