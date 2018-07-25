The Department of Human Services in Linn County is collecting backpacks and school supplies for children in foster care and low-income children.
Each year, the Linn DHS office provides school supplies for about 300 children. Recipients are screened for need and include children in foster care, children in families with low-paying jobs, children of domestic-violence victims who have fled their home, and children in families who have been unable to locate employment.
The public can help by providing school supplies, gift cards or cash donations, all of which can be dropped off at the Department of Human Services, Child Welfare, 118 Second Ave. SE in Albany.
School supplies most in need include backpacks, pocket folders, three-ring binders, tabbed dividers, colored pencils, lined index cards, watercolors, pencil box and pouches, blunt and pointed scissors, compass, protractors, composition books, calculators and markers.
For more information, contact Angie Jansen at 541-801-1725 or email: angela.b.jansen@state.or.us.
