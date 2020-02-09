Scalawags gear up for robotics season, still seeking a home

LEBANON — Sometimes it’s tough being a pirate. A person can only loot and plunder their way through life for so long and then it’s time to get down to work.

That’s exactly what the Scalawags robotics team — given name FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1359 — is up to. Team members have been preparing their new robot for its first scrimmage in Corvallis on Feb. 15.

At the same time, they have launched a Scalawags GoFundMe account to help finance this year’s program and they are still looking for a permanent space to call home.

Adviser Kelly Cleveland said the crew has been using the small engine rooms at Lebanon High School, and she is grateful. But the team could really use about 1,500 square feet with utilities, restrooms and areas to operate equipment such as chop saws and grinders.

A central location in Lebanon would be helpful since most of the team members live in Lebanon, as would ADA accessibility.

A donation of space could be tax deductible, Cleveland said, and sponsors get their names on the team’s robot and materials handed out year-round. For more information, call Cleveland at 541-409-2736.