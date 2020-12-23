Santiam State Forest rehab comments due Jan. 4

The Oregon Department of Forestry has extended the public comment period for initial Santiam State Forest post-fire restoration plans until 5 p.m. on Jan. 4.

The required 30-day comment period was set to end on Wednesday. The extension allows time for the public to review the draft plan, which addresses topics such as reforestation, salvage harvesting, public safety and recreation.

About 24,700 acres of the Santiam State Forest was in the footprints of the 2020 Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Riverside fires, and more than 16,000 acres was damaged.

The strategies and activities planned to accomplish that goal are outlined in the draft revised implementation plan for the Oregon Department of Forestry’s North Cascade District, which houses the Santiam State Forest. This revised plan would replace the current implementation plan for the district, and extends through June 30, 2023.

The plan and other information — including a recording of a Dec. 8 virtual public forum on the restoration plans — is available on the ODF website at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/Pages/index.aspx.

Comments can be submitted online by emailing ODF.SFComments@oregon.gov or can be mailed to ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem, OR 97310.