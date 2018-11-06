Brittany Grenbemer of Santiam Junior and Senior High School and Austin Olin of Sweet Home High School, were named Linn County Junior First Citizens Tuesday evening at a dessert at Linn-Benton Community College.
The duo were chosen from 16 candidates representing eight Linn County high schools.
Austin called the experience, “One of the biggest honors I have ever had. I’m extremely thankful to my parents and my class members who nominated me and supported me through this. That includes all of my coaches. It’s an honor to be here and I’m thankful.”
He added that the program was “lots of fun.”
“It is amazing to see all of my hard work pay off with this recognition,” Austin said.
Brittany was also thankful to her family and those who have supported her.
“It is an amazing experience to be involved in,” she said. “I’m thankful to all of the Rotary Clubs for providing all of us with this amazing experience. I’ve learned so much and took so much away from the interview process.”
The program is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Linn County — Albany, Greater Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.
Rotarian Doris Johnston said winners and all nominees will receive a gift basket and scholarships. The winners will each receive $1,000 scholarships from the Rotary Clubs and the Voiture 891 40 & 8, one term of tuition at LBCC sponsored by the LBCC Foundation and a framed certificate.
Other candidates were Ambri Burton and Eli Nafziger, South Albany High School; Sienna Higinbotham and William Radtke, West Albany High School; Jessica Neal and Robert Rowland, Central Linn High School; Dustina Hansen and Jordan Lang, Harrisburg High School; Amy Workman and Joel Carlson, Lebanon High School; Trey Thomas, Santiam Junior and Senior High School; Jayden Driver and Kevin Slusser, Scio High School; Sarah Hewitt, Sweet Home High School.
All of the students submitted written applications, letters of recommendation from school staff members and were interviewed by members of a committee of volunteers.
Brittany has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Stephanie and Greg Grenbemer.
She plans to attend the University of Oregon and study psychology and business.
She has been the ASB co-president for two years, has been a class president, and is active on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She also participates in drama, choirs and 4-H.
She is a Distinguished Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society.
She enjoys serving on the Oregon Association of Student Councils Student Executive Council, a statewide group.
Brittany is active at her church and Younglife and Wyldlife in the community.
“Brittany is trustworthy, reliable, a good-humored student and friend who supports others in and out of the classroom,” said 4-H leader Amber Tinney. “She is always a pleasure to have around you and her positive attitude and belief in herself, even in the face of difficulty, is an immensely admirable asset.”
Austin also has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Steve and Tracy Olin.
He plans to attend the University of Oregon, majoring in legal studies.
Austin works at his family’s Foster Lake Inn and the Country Star RV Park.
Austin has participated in baseball, football and Key Club.
He has served on class boards and is a writer on The Huskian newspaper staff.
Austin enjoys volunteering for the local Harvest Festival, the Zombie Run and Sweetheart Run. He helps deliver food at SHEM and has participated in Christmas caroling, the Singing Christmas Tree and the Rock and Gem Show.
SHHS activities director Tomas Rosa said, “Austin has a servant’s heart and he prides himself on customer service.”
He said Austin is a key member of the Husky football team and is a “true ambassador for our school.”