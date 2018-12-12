The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, located 20 miles west of Sisters in Linn County, is now among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places.
In its heyday, the lodge included a ski shop, large main lounge, dining hall, kitchen, office and caretaker’s quarters, recreation room and storage rooms. It closed in 1986.
The USDA Forest Service nominated the property to the National Register, and Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation supported the listing. The National Park Service — which maintains the National Register — accepted the nomination Oct. 18.
In July, the Friends of the Santiam Lodge received a $20,000 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage program, which it matched with $35,444 to replace 75 windows in lodge.
The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge is representative of a development period that shaped public lands to facilitate access and usage for outdoor recreation for the general public, officials said. It was constructed between July 1939 and February 1940 and was the result of collaborative efforts by the USDA Forest Service with Civilian Conservation Corps labor.
Located on the Santiam Pass on Highway 20 in the McKenzie River Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest, the lodge was was operated in the capacity of winter ski lodge from 1939 until 1958.
This property is one of the few remaining extant Rustic-style ski lodge facilities built by the USDA Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest during the building program between 1939 and 1941. The Santiam Lodge building was built in the Rustic style, an architectural style known for embracing a philosophy that is cohesive with the surrounding environment by using materials derived from local sources with a simple or natural finish.
On May 10, 2018, the Willamette National Forest signed the operating plan and special use permit for the lodge's restoration. The new permitees, Susan and Dwight Sheets, will be working with community members and foundations to renovate the lodge to its former condition. Learn more about their work at www.santiampassskilodge.org.
The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge is one of 67 individually listed historic properties in Linn County. The National Register of Historic Places was established as part of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.
The Forest Service Heritage Program seeks to preserve, protect and educate the public about historic sites. The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, and many other Forest Service historic sites, reflect the agency’s commitment to working with partners, state agencies, and local communities to preserve the past. Learn more about the Forest Service Heritage Program at www.fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/heritage.
More information about the National Register and recent Oregon lists is online at www.oregonheritage.org (click on “National Register” at left of page).