Santa Claus arrived in style Wednesday morning at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, riding on the Albany Fire Department’s 1927 American LaFrance fire truck. More than 50 youngsters dropped by to stand on the truck’s running boards and tell Santa what they want for Christmas. The youngsters enjoyed hot chocolate, and visitors donated barrels of food items for Fish of Albany.
Just In
Santa visits Albany Historic Carousel
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
City to force RV and car campers out while adding amenities
- +2
- Updated
A Corvallis man who repeatedly raped and produced pornographic material with an infant was sentenced to over 38 years in prison on Friday.
- Updated
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
- Updated
A Sweet Home man has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree manslaughter for killing a woman and her daughter during a 2019 drunk dri…
- Updated
The way 2020 has been going, if you were tempted to build an ark over the weekend, no one would have second guessed you.
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown has extended her state of emergency declaration for another two months, through March 3.
- Updated
A convicted murderer from Portland was accused on Monday afternoon of slaying a man near Jefferson on or about Dec. 5.
A U.S. college student and her boyfriend have been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating strict COVID-19 measures.
- Updated
On Friday afternoon, Albany Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane stood at the corner of Lyon Street and Eighth Avenue, watching the sun m…
- Updated
Pam Hayden said she didn’t have to think twice when she was offered the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine administered by Samar…