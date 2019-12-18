Santa, elves arrive early for Albany students

Tuesday was a really good day for 7-year-old Aleina Denton, who attends Clover Ridge Elementary School in Albany.

Her collection of “Dog Man” books — part man, part dog, all hero — tripled from one to three, when she received a large bag of toys and a colorful winter coat during the annual Albany Rotary Club Christmas program held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

Although Christmas is still a week away, Aleina and 71 other youngsters from Albany schools were treated to lunch, a musical program provided by the West Albany High School choir, Keith Sandberg on guitar — assisted at one point by Superintendent Melissa Goff — and perhaps best of all, giant bags filled with toys and clothing.

“I love Dog Man books,” Aleina said as she ripped colorful wrapping paper off one of her presents. “I had one book before, now I have three. I love to read and I got new clothes, too.”

Dr. Tim Reid said the program began in 1975 and nearly every club member gets involved in some way. K & D Engineering hosted the lunch for the kids.