Samaritan to offer virtual breast cancer series

The Samaritan Cancer Resource Center in North Albany will host a free virtual education series focusing on breast cancer issues during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One in eight women is affected by breast cancer, said community outreach specialist Erin Dunn.

“Nationwide, the number of women getting mammograms is down 87% and screenings for colorectal cancer are down 90%,” Dunn said. “Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early, and when it is detected early, there is a 98.6% survival rate after five years, so mammograms are vital.”

The number of mammograms is down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because elective procedures were postponed for a time while health care facilities developed effective safety protocols.

Dunn said the series will be fun.

“We have something for everyone,” Dunn said. “We know that nutrition is an important topic in our communities. Our Oct. 14 session will feature dietitian Athena Nofziger, who will talk about the importance of proper nutrition for cancer survivors.”

Dunn said Samaritan Health Services has “state-of-the-art” technology at all five of its hospital sites: Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.