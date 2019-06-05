Samaritan Health Services will hold a public groundbreaking ceremony for the future Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
The facility will be located on the former Teen Challenge property, north of Academy Street in Lebanon.
The Samaritan Foundations philanthropic teams in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon have raised more than $3 million toward an estimated project cost of $4 million. Linn and Benton counties have each pledged $250,000.
Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services will be a residential 16-bed treatment facility off Santiam Highway near Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. It will serve adults throughout Oregon with serious substance use disorders. It will also complement an outpatient clinic that Samaritan opened in 2018, which will move into the space at the new facility when complete.
Services will be available to those 18 and older, including those who are pregnant or parenting, throughout the state, with priority given to patients who live in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counti
“Samaritan’s mission is ‘Building Healthier Communities Together,’ and substance use disorders are definitely barriers to healthier communities,” said Samaritan Health Services president and CEO Doug Boysen. “This program is a very positive step in addressing this issue.”
The public is invited, and information about the project and capital campaign will be available. Advance registration is encouraged; visit samhealth.org/SupportRecovery or call 541-812-4819.
To learn more about the outpatient services available through Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, visit samhealth.org/Recovery. To learn more about being part of the solution to substance use disorder in Oregon, visit samhealth.org/SupportRecovery or call your local hospital foundation: Albany: 541-812-4705; Corvallis: 844-768-4256; Lebanon: 541-451-6303.